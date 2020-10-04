Progressivism in the Church

Brazilian priest preaches marijuana Fr. Antonio Luis Marchioni, above holding a flask of marijuana oil, is a parish priest of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Ermelino Matarazzo, in the city of Sao Paulo.



Fr. Marchioni promotes "medicinal" marijuana among his parishoners. He gives courses on it, four first rows below, and hands out seeds to those interested in planting marijuana.



He also tends his own marijuana garden in the backyard of his church, although it is against the law.



The priest believes the plant is "divine" and that, if Jesus were here today, he would promote its use as well. The Cardinal of Sao Paulo, Odilio Scherer, probably has the same opinion since he has not stopped his subordinate.



What Marchioni does not teach is that the drug is highly damaging to the human body and mind, as shown in the rows below.



But this is just one pearl more of the adaptation of the Church to the modern world, preached by the Conciliar Church...





Posted October 4, 2020

