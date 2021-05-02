Church turned into vaccination center

Progressivism in the Church
Church turned into vaccination centerFr. Enzo Gabrieli, parish priest of San Pietro Church in Mendicino, Calabria, Italy, proposed the city authorities to transform his church into a vaccination center.
So, according to the Conciliar Church, Catholics cannot go to Mass because of covid, but they can go there to be vaccinated, even though it is known that the "vaccine" does not prevent the virus from spreading.
There is no consistence in these two procedures.
If one is looking for logic, the only thing that is clear is that the practice of Religion is forbidden.