Lesbian ‘marriage’ in an Austrian church

Lesbian ‘marriage’ in an Austrian churchBased on Francis' Amoris laetitia, a ceremony uniting two lesbians took place in St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Wolfsburg, Austria, in early November 2019.
In it Fr. Michael Kopp gave a blessing, above, to the two women who had been civilly "married" previously. Standing before the priest, the women light a candle together. In the ceremony one of the women wore a masculine suit while the other donned an immoral feminine gown, revealing who is active and passive in their criminal relationship.
Questioned by the press, Thomas Stanzer, the spokesman of the Diocese of Graz-Seckau, argued that what happened "was not a sacramental liturgy." Rather, Fr. Kopp "had celebrated a liturgy of thanksgiving with two civilly married women who are both believing Christians and who had both found their way out of personal crises with the help of the Catholic Church."
Then, Stanzer justified the act with a text of Pope Francis' Apostolic Exhortation Amoris laetitia, which reads:
"Every person, regardless of sexual orientation, ought to be respected in his or her dignity and treated with consideration, while ‘every sign of unjust discrimination’ is to be carefully avoided." (§250)
So, the bottom line is that the Conciliar Church is now making its first attempts to establish a new rite to confirm homosexual persons in their depraved relationship against nature. It would be not a marriage but a "para-marriage."
Further, on November 30, 2019, Pope Francis told members of the Roman Rota – the Supreme Tribunal of the Church to judge marriages – that "placed before wounded couples the Church cannot ever turn away her face" and that "even in her canonical and jurisprudential procedures, the Church always and only seeks the good of those wounded couples, seeks what is true in their love." (L'Osservatore Romano, December 1, 2019, pp. 1, 6-8)
We would say that, with this orientation given to the Roman Rota, Francis is telling its members that they should show lenience to every request for annulment and accept marriages that would rectify psychological problems.
Is the homosexual "marriage" reported on this page, which was also made to resolve personal crises, be included in this norm? If it is, will the Roman Rota be ready to decide not only which marriage between a man and a woman is valid, but also which homosexual "para-marriage" is lawful?