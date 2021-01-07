Protestant-Catholic services in Perpignan, France

Progressivism in the Church
Church Revolution in Pictures
Photo of the Week
Protestant-Catholic services in Perpignan, FranceFrom January 17 to 24, 2021, the Diocese of Perpignan-Elne in France engaged in a week of ecumenical services with the Lutheran-Reformed Temple.
Above, you see pastor Nikola Kontzi at the local Protestant temple holding a chalice and a tray with bread in the presence of a Catholic priest.
Below, you see Msgr. Norbert Turini, titular Bishop of that Diocese, reading a text at Notre Dame la Real church, while Lutheran pastor Kontzi stands at his side. Following the Vatican II egalitarian mode, the pastor and the Bishop have similar chairs. After Bishop Turini read, the Protestant pastor took his turn reading a short speech.
These ecumenical celebrations took place in the context of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity promoted by the Church in France.
So, Progressivism continues to chase after an utopic unity that will never materialize since it is completely unrealistic, even if it were not a blatant heresy.
Posted January 7, 2021
___________________________
________________________