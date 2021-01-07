Yes, please
Progressivism in the Church

Protestant pastor woman celebrates service in Perpignan

Protestant-Catholic services in Perpignan, France

From January 17 to 24, 2021, the Diocese of Perpignan-Elne in France engaged in a week of ecumenical services with the Lutheran-Reformed Temple.

Above, you see pastor Nikola Kontzi at the local Protestant temple holding a chalice and a tray with bread in the presence of a Catholic priest.

Below, you see Msgr. Norbert Turini, titular Bishop of that Diocese, reading a text at Notre Dame la Real church, while Lutheran pastor Kontzi stands at his side. Following the Vatican II egalitarian mode, the pastor and the Bishop have similar chairs. After Bishop Turini read, the Protestant pastor took his turn reading a short speech.

These ecumenical celebrations took place in the context of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity promoted by the Church in France.

So, Progressivism continues to chase after an utopic unity that will never materialize since it is completely unrealistic, even if it were not a blatant heresy.

Protestant Catholique service in Perpignan
Photos from Riposte Catholique, first seen in Catapulta


Posted January 7, 2021
Our Lady of La Salette,
 restore the Holy Church.