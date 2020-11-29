Progressivism in the Church

Church Revolution in Pictures

Photo of the Week

Why is Francis mourning Maradona so deeply? After soccer player Diego Maradona died unexpectedly on November 25, 2020, L'Osservatore Romano, the Vatican's daily newspaper, dedicated a lot of space to mourn the athlete. We might well ask: Why should the Vatican make such a display of sorrow for a sportsman?



We all know that Francis and Maradona are both Argentinians and also that the Pope is an aficionado of soccer, although Popes should not have such worldly attachments...



But, what you probably do not know is that Maradona was an enthusiastic communist. It will not take long to convince you, if you take a look at the photos on this page.



So, the Red Pope and the red soccer player have more in common that we imagined at first glance.



Above, both Francis and Fidel Castro embrace Maradona.



Below, first row, Francis cheek-to-cheek with the champion; second row, Maradona kisses the hand of Castro; third row, the Pope warmly clasps the athlete; fourth row, Maradona wearing a Che Guevara T-shirt in a close embrace with Fidel; fifth row, Maradona shows Castro a tattoo of the Cuban dictator on his leg; sixth row, and a tattoo of Guevara on his shoulder.



Seventh row, on another occasion Bergoglio embraces the Argentinian sportsman; eighth row, the latter warmly greets Hugo Chaves, the late communist dictator of Venezuela; ninth row, Maradona and Nicolas Maduro in a close brotherly hug.



Using common sense we may say that if Francis loves Maradona and Maradona loves Communism, then it follows that Francis also loves Communism. So, we see that Pope Bergoglio mourns Maradona so deeply because both are Argentinians, love soccer and are communists.





Posted November 29, 2020

________________________





